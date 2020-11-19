Eugene Gaslighting On Climate

A drive over the Ferry Street Bridge offers a view of the progress being made on the Downtown Riverfront Project. What you don’t see are the NW Natural distribution lines being installed in the streets. The utility wouldn’t install these lines if they were not going to supply gas to the buildings in the project.

This past July, the Eugene City Council adopted the Climate Action Plan 2.0, which attempts to meet the goals of the Climate Recovery Ordinance (CRO). The CRO, adopted in 2016, states the community will reduce its fossil fuel emissions 50 percent compared to 2010 levels by 2030 and reduce its average annual greenhouse gas emissions 7.6 percent per year.

How can the city ask the citizens of Eugene to reduce their carbon emissions while the city authorizes committing to 50-plus years of more fossil fuel use in the Downtown Riverfront? The view gets more clear the closer you get.

Jim Neu

Eugene