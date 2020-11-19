Dictator Kate Brown?

I don’t care what your politics are. If it doesn’t infuriate and scare the living shit out of you that the governor can just wave her hands and send, oh, I don’t know, 500,000 citizens home without pay for whatever length of time she decides and for whatever reason she decides, then you are truly the living, breathing embodiment of brain dead. Grab a dictionary, you morons, and look up “dictator.” I know you pro-maskers love it. I just hope I am there to watch when it’s your job, your house, your car and your livelihood that all get waved away.

Brian Palmer

Eugene