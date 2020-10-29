• 2020 has been such a freaky year, do we even need Halloween? Yes, we do. We need fun — fun at a COVID-safe distance. What awesome, socially distant, spooky events have you seen around Lane County? Candy cannons? Cool costumes? Share them on our Facebook or shoot us a note at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com. And not to bring up a sore topic, but as soon as the Halloween decor comes down, you know the holiday music starts to play, so also let us know about holiday events!

• We got a call from a reader who perused our recent CBD product review roundup and requested that we review CBD products that are sleep aids. Honestly, this pandemic (wildfire, election, all of 2020) has us so stressed out we’d love to find something that helps us to sleep better. Anyone have any local suggestions?

• On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Eugene Weekly staff writer Henry Houston and the Civil Liberties Defense Center settled their lawsuit against the city of Eugene and Eugene police. Houston and CLDC filed the lawsuit after he was struck with a tear gas canister while covering the May 31 Black Lives Matter-related protests. The city ignored the lawsuit’s demands for change in policing at protests and for increased transparency, but Houston says he hopes the settlement will prevent future unchecked police aggression on journalists and protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights in Eugene.

• City Club of Eugene is sponsoring the last of its important candidate forums at noon Oct. 30 on Facebook. This is the Oregon Secretary of State race: Democrat Shemia Fagan, Progressive and Pacific Green Nathalie Paaravicini and Republican Kim Thatcher. Remember that the secretary of state manages redistricting, and if a President Joe Biden were to invite Gov. Kate Brown to join his administration, the secretary of state moves to the governor’s office. If elected, Fagan tells Eugene Weekly she would assemble a people’s committee that includes underrepresented communities in the state. That’s the leadership we need in Oregon. Read more about the secretary of state race at EugeneWeekly.com.

• For those of you who have been following the saga of complaints and allegations surrounding the campaigns of Eugene City Council Ward 1 incumbent Emily Semple and her challenger Eliza Kashinsky, check out our online update this week. The situation is complicated — and a little messy — but we want to keep you informed as you cast your vote.

• The TV ads Alek Skarlatos’ campaign is running are straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook — a pack of lies about Peter DeFazio. One fact that of course is not in those ads is what really counts: Oregon’s 4th District Congressman DeFazio is the powerful chair of the Infrastructure and Transportation committee in the Democratic House of Representatives. He’s also a powerful voice for veterans, reproductive rights and health care. Skarlatos doesn’t just lack experience, he lacks the good sense to deal with this pandemic and this district. We believe our voters are smart enough to understand the importance of sending Pete back to D.C.