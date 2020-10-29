Hocus Pocus & Rocky Horror Picture Show

Every Friday and Saturday evening, Old Nick’s Pub turns its back lot into a drive-in movie theater. The setup is complete with a 25-foot inflatable screen and audio beamed directly to your car via an FM transmitter. “It’s a socially distanced friendly weekend movie event where you can get out and have a good time without worrying about COVID interactions,” says Jean Woest, bartender and event programmer. During the month of October, the movies are following a spooky theme in celebration of Halloween. On Friday Oct. 30, the movie will be Hocus Pocus, and on Saturday it is Rocky Horror Picture Show, two classic movies that have stood the test of time. Food and non-alcoholic drinks can be ordered online on the Old Nick’s website and brought to your car, and there’s a pickup window on the side of the building. This event does sell out, so be sure to get your tickets ahead of time. The parking lot can fit up to 26 vehicles. The shows start 9 pm sharp, and are $8 per adult or $15 per car. Old Nick’s is at 211 Washington Street.