Don’t Have To Put On The Red Light

Looking forward to using the new two-way bike lanes on 13th between downtown and the University of Oregon campus, we tried them today. They’re nice but there is a problem. At every intersection traveling east I was stopped by a red bike light and had to endure an annoying wait even as car traffic moved on through the intersection. I don’t think bikers will put up with this. They will run the red lights, ride in the car traffic lanes, or ride on the sidewalk. I hope traffic engineers can figure out how to make these promising new bike lanes more bike friendly.

Wayne Ferrell

Eugene