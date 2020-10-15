We Need Every Vote

It is, of course, always important (if not a civic duty) to vote, even in a safe “blue” state like this one. It’s often said these days that this election is like no other, and it’s more important than usual to vote. Here’s one reason why.

It’s not just about the Electoral College this time. Trump is threatening to challenge the election through various means. But if Biden can win the popular vote by a wide margin, it will be harder to get the challenge into court. All courts require substantive evidence of illegality before accepting a case.

With a large Biden vote majority, Trump would have to prove massive voter fraud, not just a few irregularities here and there.

All you irregular voters, get regular. We need you.

James Stauffer

Eugene