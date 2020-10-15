Dolls by Mija Andrade

Maude Kerns Art Center has opened its 27th annual Día de los Muertos exhibit. El Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. It acknowledges the link between the living communities and the deceased, according to the art center. Exhibit coordinator Sarah Ciampa describes the Maude Kerns exhibit as “a show for the holiday of Día de los Muertos. It’s very colorful, very bright, and has lots of interesting artwork.” The exhibit features 29 artists selected by a jury. “Some people apply every year, and some people are new and have never done it before,” Ciampa says. In addition to artwork, the exhibit includes five altars created in the community, as well as a Day of the Dead gift shop presented by Suzanne Algara of Buganvilla Imports.

The Día de los Muertos exhibit runs through Nov. 2 at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 E. 15th Avenue. Hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and noon to 4 pm Saturday. Online tours are available for children and adults on the art center’s website, MKArtCenter.org.