To the thief who stole our Biden/Harris 2020 lawn sign, which I had put up only two days ago, I will say this: You just demonstrated how desperate and petty you are for the other guy to “win.” Is this an example of the “free and fair election” the current president is always saying he wants? This has just made me more determined to help the Dems win.

You can steal people’s lawn signs, but you cannot steal this election.

Peter Chabarek

Eugene