Seeking Police Accountability

As a people of faith, we are called to witness the state violence taking place across our country. And, as we see yet again with the Breonna Taylor verdict, those lives have meant little to nothing in the eyes of the court when they are taken by police. We have watched in dismay as both the police and white supremacist groups respond to calls that Black Lives Matter with force and violence.

Over the last few months, we have witnessed police in Eugene and Springfield meet Black Lives Matter protestors with aggression while they ignore the dangerous behavior of white supremacist counter-protestors, treating them with gentle indifference.

As people of faith, we believe that Black Lives Matter.

We believe that if we are going to build a beloved community where every person is safe, valued and respected, we need to hear the voices calling us to confront the systemic racism that exists in our society.

As people of faith, we call on Springfield’s city leaders, including the chief of police, to clearly and publicly denounce white supremacy and white supremacist organizations, and declare their dedication to a just and anti-racist Springfield.

As people of faith, we call on a transparent and open process in the appointment of an interim mayor with the selection of a candidate with a proven commitment to racial equity.

As people of faith, we demand police accountability.

We must work together to seek justice and peace for all.

Ryan Doppelmayr

Challenging Racism Committee

Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene