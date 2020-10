Following up on the recent Eugene Weekly piece (10/1) about the two candidates for Ward 1 City Councilor. As a Ward 1 resident, my question for candidate Eliza Kashinsky is: Now that you know about the National Association of Realtors contributing, under a false name, more than $10,000 to support your candidacy, will you return the money and repudiate the Realtors’ actions?

Alice Parman

Eugene