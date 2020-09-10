Wildfire Update: Volunteers Needed at Silke Field

If you are looking for a way to help out those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire, volunteers are needed at Silke Field at Springfield High School. The field is a distribution site and the Red Cross and McKenzie River Trust are in need of help to sort, distribute and organize items.

Elizabeth Goward, volunteer coordinator with the McKenzie River Trust says there are a lot of items to organize at the Wildfire Relief Station and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are trying to limit the number of volunteers there and spread them out over longer periods of time.

“Volunteers need to wear face coverings. People also need to understand the severe air quality risks,” she says.

Right now, volunteers are being scheduled through Tuesday for four hour shifts starting at 6 am and the last shift ending at 10 pm. To sign up, visit the McKenzie River Trust website. All volunteers must sign up in advance. Goward says that normally, there is an on-boarding process for new volunteers, but because of the need the Red Cross is having to plug people in the field.

Goward adds that people should also hold off on the donations. She says at this time, agencies are working to set up COVID-19 safe donations centers. Once those are set up, there will be more opportunities to donate in the future. For the time being, they are storing excess donations.

She also reminds that the situation is swiftly changin, so check the Lane County website for updates.

“Sites and services and locations are changing really rapidly,” Goward says.