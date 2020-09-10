Vote Your Values

After reading “Get Serious with Your Vote” and “Good Deeds You Can Do This Fall” (EW 9/3), I can only come to the conclusion that the authors are clearly out of touch with the American left.

The reality is a Biden-Harris ticket, while obviously better than four more years of Trump, does not represent our values. While I will admit that voting for the lesser of two evils has merit in a swing state, voting third-party is the only way to make our voices heard in a state, like Oregon, where the electoral college is all but guaranteed to vote Biden.

That’s why I’ll be proudly voting for Howie Hawkins, a Green.

Roger P. Monahan

Eugene