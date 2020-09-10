They will have to avoid the rough, the sand traps and water hazards, but if the dancers of Ballet Fantastique stay on the green, they should nail their jumps with flair at Ballet On The Green — Preview Night, an outdoor plein air benefit for the Eugene-based company. Three performances are on tap for the weekend, provided the smoke from wildfires dissipate, and patrons are so starved for Ballet Fantastique in this pandemic cocoon we live in (for any arts, really) that two of the performances have sold out. The Friday night performance was a quick add-on by the company. The grace and majesty of ballet will be on full display and offer a taste of what hopefully will come if Lane County can move into Phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery in the fall. Expect snippets of dance from Brazilian choreographer Valéria da Costa Ball as well as dance from BFan’s Donna and Hannah Bontrager.

Ballet On The Green — Preview Night, an outdoor plein air benefit for Ballet Fantastique, was scheduled for 5 pm Friday, Sept. 11, at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City. Two other performances at Shadow Hills, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, are sold out. All three performances have been postponed to Sept. 18-20 due to the fires and smoke. More information can be found at BalletFantistique.org. Tickets are limited to 50 guests and include dessert and champagne on Friday evening. $60. — Dan Buckwalter