In the midst of a global pandemic, civil rights movement, historic election and natural disasters, sometimes all we can do is laugh. The Readers Theater Players, a community outreach project of the Very Little Theatre, is giving us the perfect opportunity to do just that. Actors Scott Barkhurst, Demetri Liontos, Nancy O’Kief and Sharon Wetterling present Stories, Skits and Sketches, a free 30-minute Zoom program for those who are looking to lighten the mood a bit. The program will include a poem by Maya Angelou, Irish humor, limericks and humorous skits, one of which is aptly titled “Coronavirus Humor.” Claude Offenbacher is emcee, and Tim Rogers is the production manager and Zoom host. RTP’s mission is to present short, entertaining skits to its loyal senior audience each month. The only difference now is that audiences can attend from home.

Stories, Skits and Sketches is 4 pm Thursday, Sept. 10. Go to TheVLT.com and click on the Readers Theater link to join. The performance will be on YouTube for a week after the Zoom call if audience members cannot attend the live show.