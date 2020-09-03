Readers’ Hcoice

I am totally exhausted after reading through the glossy insert in Sunday’s The Register-Guard of the 2020 Readers’ Choice (official). I agree with a few winners and baffled by most. Every category imagined is covered. I now know who the best Weight Loss Center is.

One category that was overlooked: “Newspaper, Flyer, Wanted Poster with the most misspellings.” Hands down or thumbs up, it is The Register-Guard! I am on the search for a good carpet cleaning company, but I could not find a winner. Some strange service listed as “Scarpet Cleaning.”

Oh well, I will wait for nxt yaers glosee invert.

PJ Allen

Springfield