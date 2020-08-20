Pay Attention To Masks, LTD

As COVID numbers continue to rise, many riders often wear no masks on LTD property. The 6-foot rule is arbitrary at best, and an excuse for not wearing one. Duke University investigators found no protection when wearing bandanas or neck gaiters.

This is a matter of public health, far more dangerous than the rules you have posted: no smoking, vaping and spitting. You’ve done such a good job otherwise. The busses have never been cleaner. Limiting the number of riders, with seats clearly marked. Thank you drivers for your patience and for enforcing the rules. Common sense will save lives.

Rita Riley

Eugene