Not Even CAHOOTS Can Help

I hope the governor called in CAHOOTS at the Capitol. It sounds like there were about 200 mentally disturbed protesters who were claiming that the over 150,000 U.S. citizens who died from COVID-19 exposure were a hoax and that wearing masks was ineffective. Apparently, in their disturbed minds, having close contact with others not in your family and refusing to wear protective face coverings to protect others are the answer to curb the pandemic.

Thinking about it, though, I doubt CAHOOTS has enough mental health specialists and vans to help that large of an assembled group.

Hal Huestis

Eugene