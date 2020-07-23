Ode To A Bell

I use my bike bell all the time
And people think it’s cute
It makes a lovely little chime
Quite musically, to boot!
A bell can ring out nice and far
To give the folks a chance
To move aside from where they are
Without a frantic dance.
When bikers yell out “ON YOUR LEFT!”
While whizzing by so sprightly
It makes me jump, and feel bereft,
And cinch my mask up tightly.
I urge you please to use a bell
I really think you’ll see
That people will respond quite well
And act harmoniously!
Amy Danziger
Eugene