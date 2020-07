“Statues matter. People not so much.”

This seems to be the slogan being advanced by our current president. We think it is time for a new slogan. And in fact, it is also time for a new president.

The only thing this current president seems able to accomplish is to throw virtual rolls of paper towels at us. “Here, you can use these to clean up the mess I made of your country.”

Deborah McDaniel

Ronald Blanton

Eugene