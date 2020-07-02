EW Unmasked

Unbelievable! We are in the middle of a pandemic, and your cover photo (EW 6-18) is of a take-out chef with his face above someone’s meal and he is not wearing a face mask. He is dumb as a stump, and I hope no one orders from him. For the Weekly to be so irresponsible is mind blowing. Time to change your name — is it “Weakly” or “Weedly”? Whichever, you can no longer be taken seriously in any journalistic sense.

Don French

Eugene

Editor’s note: OMG no one has ever suggested those names for the Weekly before.