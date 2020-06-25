Their voices, at long last, are starting to be heard. One entry to the culture and the array of businesses owned by people of color in the Eugene-Springfield community is to go to the Community BIPOC Fundraiser, which opens June 25 and runs through July 9. The 15-day virtual pop-up bazaar will feature items donated by Eugene-area businesses such as The Parlour Tattoo, Ninkasi Brewery, Whirled Pies and Sweet Cheeks Winery, among others. The three organizations that will benefit from your shopping are CAHOOTS, Community Alliance of Lane County and the Eugene-Springfield chapter of the NAACP. Additionally, the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Community Fundraiser will feature on its official website books and art for sale as well as clothing, jewelry and homegoods. If that’s not enough, the website also will detail health, beauty and tattoo services as well as local food services owned by people of color so you can support the businesses and the nonprofits.

