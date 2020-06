Just so people know, one doesn’t have to go to Amazon to watch Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (“Music in Motion” by Will Kennedy, EW 6-11). It’s an awesome film, and I highly recommend it! But if you have a Eugene Public Library card, you can watch it on Kanopy, using your library card to access the streaming service.

You don’t have to give anything to Amazon to watch this fabulous movie.

Kate Tyson

Eugene