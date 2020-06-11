A Call For Action

To serve and protect? Let’s not forget why the rioting began. Another African American was murdered by a white cop who showed utter disdain for George Floyd’s life.

Why were antifa, anarchists, outsiders, even George Soros immediately accused of the rioting, as if other citizens wouldn’t express our outrage in such a fashion? To the peaceful protestors, remember the tide could quickly turn. Rubber bullets, tasers, pepper spray and a myriad of tactics could be used on you. Please leave your children home, even if you want to use this as a teaching tool.

As a reformed sign-holding peaceful marcher I came to the realization it did nothing but make me feel better. I’m inspired by the youth. It’s time for true change. Direct action is needed.

Rita Riley

Eugene