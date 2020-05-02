Explanation Lacking

There seems to be something wrong with your website. Under the endorsement for Mayor Lucy Vinis, there is no explanation given. I understand why uncontested races for EWEB, for example, might not warrant a write-up, but surely the choice for who might lead our city deserves at least a cursory glance at the reasons to prefer our incumbent to one of the SIX other options?

person might wonder what an incumbent has to do to fall out of favor with the EW.

Why is it that EW “looks forward to campaigns in the future” of younger political chngers, but refuses to endorse their efforts now? How can we continue to proclaim ourselves as Progressive when every choice we make is conservative?

Shaun Winter

Eugene