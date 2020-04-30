Time To Pay It Forward

Perhaps pay your therapist (counselor, physical, massage), beautician, house-cleaner, yard-keeper, dog-walker, etc. as if employed all along for future credit for service. If things settle down, the service-provider will have the opportunity to work overtime to dig out of the credit given you but she/he will at least have the chance to do so. To catch up, the service providers will have to work their butts off, but at least have the opportunity to survive now and the later. An idea.

Paul Schultz

Eugene