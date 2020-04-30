Stay Home and Vote

Endorsements at a Glance

EUGENE 

Mayor Lucy Vinis 

City Council Ward 1 Emily Semple or Tim Morris

City Council Ward 2  Matt Keating

City Council Ward 7  Claire Syrett

City Council Ward 8 Randy Groves

EWEB 1&8 Matt McRae

EWEB 2&3 John Barofsky

EWEB 6&7 Sonya Carlson

SPRINGFIELD

Mayor Mike Eyster

City Council Ward 3 Kori Rodley or Johanis Tadeo

LANE COUNTY 

Lane County Board of County Commissioners South Eugene District 3
Joel Iboa or Laurie Trieger

North Eugene District 4 Andrew Ross

District Attorney Patty Perlow

Measure 20-306 Yes on LCC Bond

OREGON

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

FEDERAL

Congress, 4th District  Peter DeFazio

Democratic Presidential Primary Joe Biden