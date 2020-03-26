Messing In Our Own Bed

If you have ever had a pet of any kind you would know that animals do everything in their power not to foul their own bed (I am being delicate) unless they are very sick and can’t help it.

We humans, for at least the last 100-plus years, have continually fouled the environment in which we live — air, water and soil — in order to further the cause of our current corpocracy. We are almost to the point of no return on climate catastrophe, and yet the current administration lackeys and goons continually allow and legislate for more drilling, cutting and pollution in order to extract natural resources and foul our collective bed even further.

One must assume that the men pulling the strings of the marionettes don’t have progeny, otherwise they wouldn’t act like their kids have another planet to fly off to. Badda bing, badda boom.

Merrie M Kelly

Eugene