Unfuckingbelievable. That’s about all I got.

If someone said in January that this year’s flu would be worse than usual, that it would be easier to catch and the elderly would be more adversely affected, the average person would say, “OK, I will be careful. I don’t want the flu.”

But give it an exotic name, blame President Donald Trump and scare the shit out of everyone as if their lives are hanging by a thread and a bottle of hand sanitizer, and in three weeks you can crush the greatest economy the world has ever seen.

Currently the death toll in this country from this fricking thing is about 170. That is 170 individual tragedies, but the media at large would have us believe it will be 170,000 by next week and Trump will personally authorize each individual death himself. I know you hate the guy, but do you really, really want to give up your job, your freedoms, your personal choices over a bad flu bug that they will in all likelihood have a vaccine for in a few months? Really?

Too late, you probably already did. But you get to blame Trump, so it was worth it, right?

Brian Palmer

Eugene