Move: Migration on a Changing Planet is the theme of the very busy weekend of keynote speakers, more than 100 panel discussions, workshops and films at the 2020 Public Interest Environmental Law Conference (PIELC) at the University of Oregon, March 5-8. The three keynote speakers are Daniel Cordalis of the Navajo Nation and a practicing natural resources and Indian law attorney, David Bookbinder, chief counsel of the Niskanen Center in Washington, D.C. as well as Sergio Avila, a Mexican-born wildlife biologist. Panel discussions are all over the place and range from “NW Forests’ Capacity to Absorb CO2” to “Elliott Forest Law” to “Indigenous Approaches to Forest Management.” On Saturday, March 7, Casey Neill and the Norway Rats will play a raucous set at Sessions, breaking out old favorites such as “Dancing on the Ruins of Multinational Corporations,” for a free PIELC celebration.

The Public Interest Environment Law Conference (PIELC) begins Thursday, March 5, and runs through Sunday, March 8, at the UO law school, EMU and other campus buildings. Registration is in the law school lobby. More information about the weekend conference and the detailed brochure can be found at Pielc.org. FREE