The album was recorded over just two days in early 1959 and released in August of that year. With that, jazz turned a historic corner. Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue will be played and discussed on Sunday by Greg Sutherland of House of Records at a Record Listening Party at the downtown library. Kind of Blue has been hailed by critics as Davis’ masterpiece and perhaps one of the best and most influential albums of all time. Alongside Davis, the album features jazz legends John Coltrane, Bill Evans Cannonball Adderley, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers and Jimmy Cobb. Figures aren’t precise, but Kind of Blue is often cited as the best-selling jazz record of all time. It is one of 50 recordings chosen in 2002 by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry and has been ranked among the top albums of all time in various polls. It is a must hear album.

The Record Listening Party: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue is noon on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the downtown Eugene Public Library, 100 W. 10th Avenue. FREE