Vote Vinis

Think globally, act locally: This phrase gives us agency to positively impact our world. Supporting Lucy Vinis’ campaign is a local action we can each take with the power to change our own community and join with other cities around the nation to better our country.

Mayor Vinis is joining with mayors across the nation to fight against the Trump legislation and push for real change to address the climate crisis at the federal level. The passage of the Eugene Climate Action Plan 2.0, which aims to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030, is testimony to real change.

Local work can impact more than just the environment. Vinis has been creating a city that strives to be welcoming to everyone in times when women, people of color and those on the margins are increasingly fearful. She led the way on passing our Sanctuary City Ordinance in Eugene and protecting a woman’s right to choose.

A vote for Mayor Vinis is a vote for real movement toward sustainability and inclusion.

McKay Sohlberg

Eugene