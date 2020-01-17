Our Children’s Trust Climate Lawsuit Dismissed

“The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large,” the opinion says.

But Our Children’s Trust isn’t done fighting yet.

Julia Olson, the chief legal counsel and executive director for Our Children’s Trust says in a press release that they plan to appeal the case, saying that two judges on the panel refused to set the standard for rectifying the constitutional violation of protecting the nation’s children.

“The Juliana case is far from over. The Youth Plaintiffs will be asking the full court of the Ninth Circuit to review this decision and its catastrophic implications for our constitutional democracy,” she says in a press release.

Eugene-based youth plaintiff Kelsey Juliana, the 23-year-old whose name the case bears, says, “I am disappointed that these judges would find that federal courts can’t protect America’s youth, even when a constitutional right has been violated. Such a holding is contrary to American principles of justice that I have been taught since elementary school. This decision gives full unfettered authority to the legislative and executive branches of government to destroy our country, because we are dealing with a crisis that puts the very existence of our nation in peril.”