The Informal Women’s March

This weekend, support women’s rights around the world by attending an informal Women’s March in Eugene. The march starts 10 am Saturday, Jan. 18, at the University of Oregon EMU Fishbowl on University Street, and will finish at the Federal Courthouse on 8th Avenue around noon. Because this is an informal event, be cautious of vehicles and walk on sidewalks and designated crosswalks. This year’s Women’s March joins over 30 marches will take place across 20 countries.

The Women’s March movement started in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president. The march in Washington D.C. has inspired others all over the world. During its first year, people of all genders showed up to march in support of reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental justice and equal pay. Eugene has participated each year since, bringing in people of all ages from every part of the community to join the cause.

For more information and to view the route, visit the Facebook event 4th Annual Women’s March Eugene.