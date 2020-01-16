Buffaloed By The Guard

What the f–k happened? It’s now Sunday (1/12) evening and The Register-Guard launched, in its T.V. Weekly, the broadcast schedule for the evening. Unlike most times, when 60 Minutes is scheduled for 7 pm, this Sunday had 60 Minutes scheduled for 6:30.

But when I tuned in, for a half hour, there was Cheryl Atkinson’s Full Measure instead. What is even more insidious, in my view, was “Copyright 2020 Full Measure LLC, a member of SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP (emphasis mine).”

The Cheryl Atkinson broadcast was mildly sympathetic, in two of its segments, to The Donald.

I say again: what the f–k? At the very least, the R-G could have been honest, as well as KVAL, in its broadcast schedule, and listed Full Measure, for half an hour, and 60 Minutes the next half hour.

As the old song goes: “There’s somethin’ happenin’ here/ What it is, ain’t exactly clear/ There’s a man with a gun over there/ Tellin’ me I got to beware…”

Mike Peterson

Eugene