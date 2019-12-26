Don’t sit at home. There’s a party for you on New Year’s Eve! Whether you’re partying to remember or to forget, galas are everywhere to end the year and the decade. Feel like dancing on Tuesday, Dec. 31? The ’90s vs 2000s Retro New Year’s Eve Bash at Blairally could be for you. Also, there is the Swinging in the ’20s! at the Village Green in Cottage Grove and the EDM Action Team! at The Cowfish Dance Club. Live music more your thing? Sol Seed plays at Sessions on Tuesday night. So, too, do The Floydian Slips at McDonald Theatre and a hip-hop influenced lineup at WOW Hall, headlined by Dominat3. The lineup at WOW Hall also includes Cameron Daye, Savelle The Native and Dirtsquad. Luckey’s Club hosts Holy Locust, Westbound Coyote String Band and Dogtooth & Nail. Wildcraft Cider Works rings in New Year’s with The Sugar Beets, playing with David Jacobs-Strain. Even The Shedd jumps into the spirit of the holiday with the Eugene Opera New Year’s Eve Celebration. It includes soloists Tess Altiveros, Sonia Cummings, Hannah Penn, Brendan Tuohy and Zachary Lenox.