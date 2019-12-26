More to Give

Thanks for the focus on giving in this holiday season! (“Where to give” and “Giving back” in Eugene Weekly, Dec. 18). All of the choices certainly bring out the pride in the local community, one of my favorite spots in America. I missed RESULTS (results.org) working to end hunger and poverty, encouraging and training people to use their voices to make a difference by working with their representatives. Current issues include affordable housing, tax fairness and supporting the SNAP program. Your voice can help bring about changes on a national level that makes a difference locally. Truly a way to give back by exercising our rights in a democracy.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington