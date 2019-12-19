To the Victor

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees has approved a $100,000 bonus for President Schill. This is truly a disgusting move when the university just completed a massive budget cut that resulted in layoffs and cuts to programs and services for students.

Additionally, tuition hikes occur frequently, with students drowning in student loan debt to cover the cost. An extra fat bonus for Schill, who already makes $720,000 a year, will be less of a benefit to the university community than, say, one hundred $1,000 scholarships to students in need.

A system in which students and employees pay the price for excessive executive compensation is a broken one. So what if Schill is donating some, or all, of his bonus to student scholarships. We should not need to depend on the benevolence of the wealthy to address systemic inequality.

Diane Peterson

Springfield