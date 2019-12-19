Be sure to bundle up because Saturday is the first day of winter. It’s the Winter Solstice, celebrated by many around the world as the beginning of the return of the sun and darkness turning to light. Winter Solstice is the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the day with the shortest amount of daylight. On the latter note, take full advantage of the daylight offered on Saturday with a trip to Oakridge and the 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Art Walk. Venues for the art walk include Deep Woods Distillery, Brewers Union Local 180, Banner Bank, The Ballroom, Mountain Therapeutics and Inbound Wildland Firefighting and there you can enjoy the talents of a growing number of artists and photographers in the area. Refreshments will be served, art will be up for sale and, of course, there are the beautiful mountain forests around Oakridge to be admired.

The 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Art Walk runs 1 to 5 pm Saturday, Dec. 21, along East 1st Street in Oakridge. FREE