Winter Reading Top Ten Lists

Smith Family Bookstore’s Holiday Book Recommendations

The Overstory by Richard Powers. W.W. Norton & Co., $18.95

Little Weirds by Jenny Slate. Little Brown and Company, $27.00

Circe by Madeline Miller. Little Brown and Company, $27.00

City of Brass: A Novel by S.A. Chakraborty. Harper Collins, $16.00

Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby. Balzer + Bray, $17.99

Guts by Raina Telgemeier. Graphix, $12.99

Maybe I Can See the Moon by Alice Tallmadge. She Writes Press, $16.95

A Better Man by Louise Penny. Minotaur Books, $28.99

Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets by Svetlana Alexievich. Random House, $20.00

— Evon Smith, Cody Mendonca, Eric Leaf, Madeline Moulton, Michelle Loew, Jurgen Ruckaberle, Petra Attanasio for Smith Family Bookstore

Bestsellers from STAR GATE Awareness Resources

1) The Empath Experience: What To Do When You Feel Everything by Sydney Campos. $15.99

2) Dreams of Gaia Tarot (Pocket Edition) by Ravynne Phelan. (Pocket): Beautiful Earthy Art. $23.95

3) Practice You (Journal): Write, Reflect, Dream by Elena Brower. $16.95

4) Everyday Witch Oracle: Our Hottest New Deck $23.99

5) How to Heal Toxic Thoughts by Sandra Ingerman (perennial bestseller). $9.95

6) Android Jones Dharma Dragon Journal Electromineralism Art $22.95

7) The Science of Self-Empowerment by Gregg Braden (bestselling author). $16.99

8) Wild Wood Tarot: A Mystical Journey for Answers by John Mathews. $19.95

9) Hopi Prophecy Now! One Heart Awakening: Native Truth for These Times by Adom. $16.95

10) The Yoga Sutras: A new Translation: Most Asked of Sutras of Patanjali by Nicholas Sutton. $19.99

Tsunami Books Staff Picks and Bestsellers

Horizon by Barry Lopez. Knopf, $27.00.

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk. Riverhead Books, $24.30.

A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader edited by Maria Papova and Claudia Bedrick. Enchanted Lion Books, $31.45.

Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith. Knopf, $22.45.

Mary Ventura and the Ninth Kingdom: A Story by Sylvia Plath. Harper, $8.99.

This Was Our Pact by Ryan Andrews. First Second, $13.50.

Morning Glory On The Vine: Early Songs and Drawings by Joni Mitchell. Houghton Mifflin, $36.

Palindrome: Grateful Reflections From The Home Ground by Tom Titus. Coastal Giant Press, $10.

Brigadoon of the Sixties: Revelry & Kerfuffles at the Oregon Country Fair by Suzi Prozanski. Coincidental Communications, $30.

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe. Oni Press, $16.20.

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Random House, $16.20.

Black Sun Books Top Five

1) Edge of Awe: Experiences of the Malheur-Steens Country by Alan L. Contreras (ed.), Ursula K. Le Guin (illus.), Oregon State University Press, $19.95.

2) The Trees of Eugene by Whitey Lueck, $15; Essays by Eugene’s No. 1 advocate for trees.

3) Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good by Adrienne Maree Brown, AK Press, $20.

4) Graciela Iturbide’s Mexico by Kristen Gresh, MFA Publications, $49.95; a monograph by Mexico’s most innovative photographer.

5) Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Atlantic, $17. Booker Prize 2019.

Browsers’ Books Top Four Old & New

Mushrooms of Mary’s Peak and Vicinity by Steven Carpenter. Self-published, $18.

Dune by Frank Herbert; new introduction by Brian Herbert; book design & illustration by Matt Griffin. Ace, $40.

The Seitanic Spellbook: Recipes and Rantings of the Vegan Black Metal Chef by Brian Manowitz. Book Publishing Co., $30.

Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes by Edith Hamilton; illustrated by Jim Tierney. Black Dog & Leventhal, $30.

Children’s Books recommendations from Eugene Public Library

Bloom by Kevin Panetta with illustrations by Savanna Ganucheau. First Second, $24.99.

I Can Make This Promise by Christine Day (Upper Skagit, Pacific Northwest). HarperCollins, $16.99.

Lalani of the Distant Sea by Erin Entrada Kelly. Greenwillow, $16.99.

The Girl and the Wolf by Katherena Vermette with illustrations by Julie Flett. Theytus Books, $19.95.

Mommy’s Khimar by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow with illustrations by Ebony Glenn. Salaam Reads, $17.99.

My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero with illustrations by Zeke Peña. Kokila, $17.99.

Lion and Mouse by Jairo Buitrago with illustrations by Rafael Yockteng. Groundwood, $18.95.

Thirty Minutes Over Oregon: A Japanese Pilot’s World War II Story by Marc Tyler Nobleman with illustrations by Melissa Iwai. Clarion, $17.99.

The Brilliant Deep: Rebuilding the World’s Coral Reefs by Kate Messner with illustrations by Matthew Forsythe. Chronicle, $17.99.

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women by Rey Terciero with illustrations by Bre Indigo. Little, Brown, $24.99.