Despite anything you may have been told by Fox News, no one has yet managed to kill Christmas, even in Eugene. Holiday spirit comes to the Hult Center at 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 15, when soloists Darline Jackson and Calvin Orlando Smith join the Eugene Concert Choir and Orchestra, the South Eugene High School Concert Choir and the Men’s Ensemble from the Oregon Children’s Choir for a program called “Christmas Classics.” Show up early and join a carol sing-along with the Oregon Tuba Ensemble at 1:45 pm inside the Silva Concert Hall. The main event will feature excerpts from Handel’s Messiah and the Bach Christmas Oratorio as well as such carols as “Joy to the World” and “We Need A Little Christmas.” You can indulge your performance fantasies by joining a grand sing-along of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Tickets are $25-52, $10 for under 18, at EugeneConcertChoir.org.