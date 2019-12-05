WTO Memories

Recent events have commemorated the 20th anniversary of the anti-WTO “Battle of Seattle,” including one in Eugene (“Seattle Takeover,” 11/27). The local one, part of the Whiteaker Tales series held at Sam Bonds, was emceed by Tim Ream.

A worse choice in terms of remembering radical, exciting times of yesteryear was hardly possible. For instance, at the Democratic convention, summer 2000 in L.A., Ream took the stage to urge the crowd to surround the anarchist black bloc protesters, to help the police arrest them. Soon afterward he left Eugene.

John Zerzan

Eugene