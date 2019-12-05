Never say journalism doesn’t change the world. When John Breen read in Eugene Weekly last month that this holiday season would pass without a single full production of A Christmas Carol in town, he took action. A longtime stage, TV and voiceover actor, Breen found a venue where he could present a single performance of his one-man show of the Charles Dickens classic. For the culturally deprived, A Christmas Carol tells the story of the miser Scrooge and the melting of his hard heart by a series of ghostly visits. “This is a reading based on Dickens’ own redacted version of his work as he presented it on a visit to New York in 1867,” Breen says. “I will be performing in the character of the author himself.” Catch Breen’s dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at 5:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 7, at Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington Street. FREE.