There are simply not enough negative adjectives to describe the character and chicanery of President Trump. Endless pro-and-con discussions (mostly diatribes) have taken place concerning his policies in this country and around the world.

I don’t presume to take issue with the president’s decisions nor do I necessarily accept those of television and radio pundits. However, I am dismayed and incensed by Mr. Trump’s mean-spiritedness, his bullying, his lack of education, his inability to speak in whole sentences and worst, the filthy, derogatory language he chooses to use.

Too, I am amazed and disheartened when I hear and see his rabid supporters delight in his outrageous rhetoric.

In sum: Mr. Trump is no gentleman and he most definitely is no scholar.

Joyce Curtis

Eugene