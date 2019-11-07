Fan of iconic Oregon cult classic films? Come listen to author and Oregon filmmaker Katherine Wilson, who will be reading from her memoir Echoes from the Set, 1967-2017: Fifty Years of Filming on Location: Hollywood and Oregon’s Cinematic Voices at Tsunami bookstore this weekend. She started as a location scout and casting director and eventually moved to writing screenplays and mentoring young actors. Wilson worked on a range of Oregon movies including the infamous Animal House as well as Stand By Me and the film adaptation of the Kesey classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Wilson graduated from the University of Oregon as an English major and was discovered by director and actor Mark Rydell when she started acting. She went to Hollywood and was then encouraged to attend film school at the University of California, but Wilson chose to stay in Oregon to become a filmmaker in the Pacific Northwest.

Katherine Wilson will be joined by Izzy Whetsine to perform the reading 3 pm to 5 pm, Nov. 9, at Tsunami Books. A signing will follow the reading.