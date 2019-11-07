A Scurrilous Attack

I was appalled at the scurrilous — and unsupported — attack on Rick Levin (“Dump Levin,” Letters, Oct. 31) by Doyle Strader. Is he, perhaps, jealous of Levin’s writing ability? Rick Levin is one of the most intelligent and insightful theater and movie reviewers I have ever read — and that includes those in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

As for Levin not being mentioned in the “Best of Eugene,” that honor is understood to go to reporters, not reviewers. And as we know, that “survey” is nothing but an advertising gimmick to sell newspapers and hype businesses — fun to read, but dependent on the unnumbered few who bother to submit their favorites. Not necessarily a real “Best of” anything.

Judith Sawyer

Eugene