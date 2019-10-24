Dinosaurs were the coolest beasts to ever cruise the Earth. Not only were these creatures impressive in size, but they also provided humans with fossil fuels that would be used in killing the Earth’s biosphere — climate change must have been a plan devised by dinosaurs to avenge their untimely death. Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs to town for a three-day event, featuring more than 80 life-sized replicas. Now these aren’t your purple Barney dinosaurs. The organization works with paleontologists to ensure dinosaurs match with scientific hypotheses. Besides the dinosaur exhibits, the event has dinosaur-themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, science stations and bounce houses.

Jurassic Quest runs 3 to 8 pm Friday, Oct. 25, 9 am to 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 am to 7 pm Sunday, Oct. 27. The event is held at Lane County Events Center, located at 796 W. 13th Avenue. Tickets start at $22.