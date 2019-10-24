Best Chinese Food

1. Kung Fu Bistro 2560 Willamette Street. 541-968-9258. Facebook.com/KungFuBistroEugene.

2. Lok Yaun 3000 W. 11th Avenue. 541.345-7448.

3. Lotus Garden Vegetarian Restaurant 810 Charnelton Street. 541-344-1928. LotusGardenVeg.com.

Kung Fu Bistro is usually packed — and Best of Eugene Voters seem to know the reason why. There aren’t many places in Eugene that provide the variety and quantity of authentic Sichuan Chinese food as Kung Fu Bistro, so it’s easy to understand how it made the top of the list. The prices are fairly reasonable, keeping in mind that the food is delicious.

Fan of pork? Choose one of the dozens of pork options ranging from deep-fried pork intestines with red chili pepper to stir-fried pork with pickled vegetables. They also serve a variety of meats including chicken, fish and lamb.

Kung Fu Bistro wouldn’t be a true Chinese restaurant without offering one of the more interactive types of meals — hot pot, which is basically Chinese fondue that consists of a boiling meats in a stock pot of broth and other vegetables (such as ginger or bok choy) to make it flavorful.

Although many of the available food options contain meat, there are also plenty of vibrant vegetarian dishes including a house special tofu with chili sauce and a cilantro eggplant appetizer that easily feeds multiple people. If you aren’t sure what to order the staff is helpful and good with suggestions. With good food and good service, there really isn’t a good excuse not to go.