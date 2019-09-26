Simple Truths

The key difference between democratic socialism and socialism is that democratic socialists don’t want the government to own the means of production and socialists do.

Democratic socialists believe that certain social goods, such as health care and education, should be run by the government, but they otherwise support regulated capitalism. So when you hear right-wingers rail against progressive democrats and their “socialist agenda,” that is just red-baiting.

Tell those around you the simple truth.

Lyn Fischrup

Eugene