A Fallen Star

I spent time this summer with Anne. She talked about her daughter with positive times. She still liked the arts, and she had a fashion all of her own.

She had good and bad days. I thought she needed treatment of some sort.

I and all of Eugene lost a star.

Xoxo’s,

JPM

Editor’s note: Left on the bench in front of our office, this letter was hand written on a copy of Eugene Weekly’s Sept. 12 cover story on the death of Annette Montero, a homeless woman killed when she was run over by a garbage truck as she slept in a Eugene alley.