The 2019 Ferret Agility Trials is Eugene’s only event where homeless ferrets can have their fun with kids (and vice-versa) while also raising funds for the Lane Area Ferret Shelter and Rescue. This event will have ferret competitions where visitors can interact with homeless ferrets. For $3, people can “adopt” a shelter ferret for a day and watch it compete against other ferrets. The ferret competitions include: tube run, cup tip, strongest ferret competition and, perhaps the cutest of them all, the yawning contest. The Ferret Agility Trials will also have a carnival. It costs $.25 to participate in kid games or the carnival. There will also be a silent auction and raffles to win prizes. Families can also bring their own ferrets to participate in the fundraiser, but ferrets must be leashed or in a carrier. To volunteer, please email laneferrets@yahoo.com or call the shelter at 541-484-1090.

The 2019 Ferret Agility Trials will take place noon to 4 pm on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Emerald Park Community Center, 1400 Lake Drive. FREE.